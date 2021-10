Teenage Bottlerocket premiered a new music video for the track “Strung Out on Stress,” which is off their latest album SICK SESH! on Fat Wreck Chords. The video was Shot & Edited by Kevin Kirchner.



This song speaks to me in a lot of ways, which I’ve definitely been strung out on stress since last year with various things. This is like the modern Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown” in a way.

Watch the video: