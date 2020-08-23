The Batman DC FanDome Teaser Is Interesting

We got our first glimpse of The Batman during the DC Fandome event tonight. The movie has only been filming for a little bit. It’s interesting and seems like a bare bones, Detective type of Batman movie that fans have been craving. Not sure what to think of “Emo Batman” just yet though, a.k.a. Robert Pattinson but I like the look of the movie and how there’s a few villains in the film.



Jeffrey Wright as Gordon seems cool and we got a quick glimpse of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot…wait…that was him???? I loved the particular shot where Batman is beating the piss out of some criminal. Definitely has a sense of the grittiness and brutality that The Dark Knight had. I’m sure people are loving everything they are seeing so far but I’m still waiting to see more and the movie itself. I’m hoping it’s great but we’ll see. I’m not jumping and up like other people on Twitter are just yet.