The Fratellis Release Music Video For “Starcrossed Losers”

Scottish rock band The Fratellis have a new album coming out called In Your Own Sweet Time, which will be released by Cooking Vinyl on March 16th 2018. Their single “Starcrossed Losers” is a catchy tune and perhaps one of the better songs they have written since “Chelsea Dagger.” Watch the video below!



“Starcrossed Losers” is a raucous Romeo & Juliet riff that perfectly encapsulates the madcap absurdist abandon of the Brit Award-winning Glaswegian trio’s forthcoming LP.

The video, directed by Alexander Darby and premiered on Billboard, focuses around a low-rent Romeo & Juliet re-uniting for the first time in years. The melodramatic and tragic themes of the song are matched by the video as it slowly moves back in time, showing every aching detail of the doomed romance across three timelines.

Director Alexander Darby said, “Filming in reverse was fun but a challenge too with those long takes, we really had to map everything out carefully and on a couple of shots, did way more rehearsals than we did takes!”

Jon Fratelli from the band spoke to Billboard about the song, saying “‘Starcrossed Losers’ feels like something we’ve been working towards without realizing, it’s a mixture of shimmer, tale-telling, light and shade.”

Out March 16th, In Your Own Sweet Time once again sees The Fratellis team up with six-time Grammy and Mercury-nominated American producer Tony Hoffer (Beck, The Kooks, M83, Belle & Sebastian). Boasting all the sweaty, joyful energy of 1970s American pop, combined with the testosterone-fueled virtuosity of the best British rock, In Your Own Sweet Time is a shot of pure, uninhibited, pleasure.