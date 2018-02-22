The Fratellis Release Music Video For “Starcrossed Losers”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 22nd, 2018
Scottish rock band The Fratellis have a new album coming out called In Your Own Sweet Time, which will be released by Cooking Vinyl on March 16th 2018. Their single “Starcrossed Losers” is a catchy tune and perhaps one of the better songs they have written since “Chelsea Dagger.” Watch the video below!
“Starcrossed Losers” is a raucous Romeo & Juliet riff that perfectly encapsulates the madcap absurdist abandon of the Brit Award-winning Glaswegian trio’s forthcoming LP.
The video, directed by Alexander Darby and premiered on Billboard, focuses around a low-rent Romeo & Juliet re-uniting for the first time in years. The melodramatic and tragic themes of the song are matched by the video as it slowly moves back in time, showing every aching detail of the doomed romance across three timelines.
Director Alexander Darby said, “Filming in reverse was fun but a challenge too with those long takes, we really had to map everything out carefully and on a couple of shots, did way more rehearsals than we did takes!”
Jon Fratelli from the band spoke to Billboard about the song, saying “‘Starcrossed Losers’ feels like something we’ve been working towards without realizing, it’s a mixture of shimmer, tale-telling, light and shade.”
Out March 16th, In Your Own Sweet Time once again sees The Fratellis team up with six-time Grammy and Mercury-nominated American producer Tony Hoffer (Beck, The Kooks, M83, Belle & Sebastian). Boasting all the sweaty, joyful energy of 1970s American pop, combined with the testosterone-fueled virtuosity of the best British rock, In Your Own Sweet Time is a shot of pure, uninhibited, pleasure.
Tour Dates:
April 26 Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 27 Seattle WA @ The Showbox
April 28 Portland OR @ Roseland Theater
April 30 San Francisco CA @ The Fillmore
May 1 Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater
May 2 Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory
May 4 San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park
May 5 Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
May 7 Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex
May 8 Denver CO @ Bluebird Theater
May 10 Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue
May 11 Chicago IL @ Metro
May 12 Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 14 Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre
May 15 Philadelphia PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
May 16 Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 18 Boston MA @ Paradise Rock Club
May 19 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
May 21 Nashville TN @ Exit In
May 22 Atlanta GA @ Terminal West