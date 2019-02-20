The Highwaymen Trailer Premiered Today!

Netflix has so many movies in development, I keep forgetting they are releasing them. The latest movie that has peaked my interest is the Highwaymen, which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as former Texas Rangers turned detectives hunting down Bonnie and Clyde. It was directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and with a film score by Thomas Newman as well! You won’t have to wait that long to watch since it will be on Netflix March 29th. There will be exclusive theatrical engagements beginning March 15th as well.



The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.