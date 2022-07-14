The Main Teaser For The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is Here!

Photo by Prime Video. Image taken from trailer

I’ve been really, really skeptical on what I’ve seen so far from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. That opinion has changed today based on this main teaser that was just released. Based on what I’ve seen today, the scope of how much Amazon has paid to have this on Prime video shows, and it’s impressive. Besides that, you get a better understanding on what’s going on, some of the main characters and all the locations. I’m in now!

