The Many Saints of Newark Trailer Is Finally Here!

The much anticipated prequel to The Sopranos will arrive finally this Fall in theaters and on HBO Max. Today, the first trailer is here and makes me want to re-watch The Sopranos, even though I just finished re-binging it last year.



Michael Gandolfini will play his late Father’s iconic character, Tony Soprano, has he’s growing up in Newark, NJ. I got goosebump when you hear James Gandolfini’s voice in the trailer. Vera Farmiga will play Livia Soprano, which you got a few highlights of her in the trailer. For the most part, the trailer focused on Tony and his mentor Dickie Moltisanti’s relationship (played by Alessandro Nivola).

At first, I thought Alessandro Nivola was playing a young Jackie Aprile, Sr. since he looks like him but nope, playing Christopher’s Dad. Seems like that will be a big part of the story. There wasn’t much but you also see Jon Bernthal playing Tony’s Dad and Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano as well. Can’t wait for this and hoping the screen doesn’t go black at the end.

The Many Saints of Newark was directed by Alan Taylor and was written by Lawrence Konner and David Chase. It also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, John Magaro, and Billy Magnussen. The film will be released in theaters in the US on October 1st and will be available on HBO Max at the same time. It will be available for 31 days from the theatrical release.