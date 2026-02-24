The Menzingers Release Self-Filmed Video For New Single “Nobody’s Heroes”
Media | Feb 24th, 2026
The Menzingers released a new single “Nobody’s Heroes” today, their first new music since 2023’s Some Of It Was True. Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Will Yip at his Memory Music Studios in South Philly.
The Menzingers also debut the accompanying visual to “Nobody’s Heroes”, a DIY in-studio performance video they filmed and directed themselves.
“We started writing Nobody’s Heroes for Tom [May], who was going through a divorce at the time,” vocalist/guitarist Greg Barnett says. “As the song developed it became something even bigger. ‘Nobody’s Heroes’ is the story of The Menzingers. How we’re at our best when we’re ourselves.”
The Menzingers Tour Dates
March 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Peabody’s
March 21 – Greensboro, NC – The Pyle
March 22- Birmingham, AL – Saturn
March 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
March 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
March 27 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
March 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
March 31 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
Apr. 1 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
Apr. 2 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
Apr. 3 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre
Apr. 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
Apr. 6 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
Apr. 7 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
Apr. 9 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
Apr. 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Apr. 11 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall
Apr. 12 – Erie, PA – Centennial Hall
May 1-3 – Philadelphia, PA – Sing Us Home Fest*
May 23-24 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival*
Jun 13-14 – Washington, D.C. – Vans Warped Tour*
Jun 27 – Leipzig, DE – Impericon Festival*
Aug. 21-22 – Montreal, QB – Vans Warped Tour*
*Festival plays