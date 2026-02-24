The Menzingers Release Self-Filmed Video For New Single “Nobody’s Heroes”

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Menzingers released a new single “Nobody’s Heroes” today, their first new music since 2023’s Some Of It Was True. Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Will Yip at his Memory Music Studios in South Philly.



The Menzingers also debut the accompanying visual to “Nobody’s Heroes”, a DIY in-studio performance video they filmed and directed themselves.

“We started writing Nobody’s Heroes for Tom [May], who was going through a divorce at the time,” vocalist/guitarist Greg Barnett says. “As the song developed it became something even bigger. ‘Nobody’s Heroes’ is the story of The Menzingers. How we’re at our best when we’re ourselves.”

The Menzingers Tour Dates

March 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Peabody’s

March 21 – Greensboro, NC – The Pyle

March 22- Birmingham, AL – Saturn

March 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

March 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

March 27 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

March 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

March 31 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

Apr. 1 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

Apr. 2 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Apr. 3 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

Apr. 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Apr. 6 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

Apr. 7 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

Apr. 9 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Apr. 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Apr. 11 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall

Apr. 12 – Erie, PA – Centennial Hall

May 1-3 – Philadelphia, PA – Sing Us Home Fest*

May 23-24 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival*

Jun 13-14 – Washington, D.C. – Vans Warped Tour*

Jun 27 – Leipzig, DE – Impericon Festival*

Aug. 21-22 – Montreal, QB – Vans Warped Tour*

*Festival plays