Tribal Seeds Release Lyric Video For “Gunsmoke” Featuring Protoje

Tribal Seeds have partnered up with Sound Visuals Club to create a lyric video for their track “Gunsmoke.” The song and video features the Jamaican singer Protoje, who has jumped into the spotlight since his last awesome album. “Gunsmoke” is taken from Tribal Seeds’ latest EP, Roots Party, which hit #1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. The band is currently on tour with The Original Wailers and The Expanders in support of the release.



Roots Party Tour

Jan 17 – Majestic Theater – Madison, WI

Jan 18 – Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

Jan 19 – Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodo – North Kansas City

Jan 20 – The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Jan 23 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

Jan 24 – Park City Live – Park City, UT

Jan 25 – Aggie Theater – Fort Collins, CO

Jan 26 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

Jan 27 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Feb 7 – Senator Theater – Chico, CA

Feb 8 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Feb 9 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

Feb 10 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

Feb 11 – One Love Cali Reggae Fest – Long Beach, CA

Feb 14 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

Feb 15 – Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ

Feb 16 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Feb 17 – Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

Feb 19 – Boomshaka Festival – San Diego, CA