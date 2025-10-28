Watch the Hilarious Fackham Hall Official Trailer!

Oct 28th, 2025

From Bleecker Street & Legion M, comes a potentially funny and completely silly spoof comedy called Feckham Hall! It looks like a combo of Downtown Abbey, Monty Python and Zucker Brother movies. A proper zany comedy!

It stars Damian Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Felton, and Katherine Waterston. It will be released in theaters on December 5!

