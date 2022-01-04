Watch The Music Video For Chris Trapper’s “Clear”

Chris Trapper released his excellent album Cold Water Waltz last year and I haven’t stopped playing since. He premiered a new music video for the track “Clear,” which he co-wrote with his buddy Rob Thomas.



The video stars Chris Trapper, Mike Sharits, Canyon, and features a cameo by the song’s producer, Jason Meeker. The music video was directed by Armen Varadian and you can watch below:

Chris has a ton of tour dates for 2022 including postponed dates with Alan Doyle so if those shows are still happening, be sure to check him out! View the tour dates here.