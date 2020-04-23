Watch The Music Video of Bankrupt’s “Nightbreed”

Budapest-based band Bankrupt have released their 5th album Trolls In Suits and have released a music video for their track “Nightbreed” for it. It’s a catchy song, check it out below.



The video is about the adventures of an alien exploring the nightlife of a small town in Hungary with the help of the band, encountering weird locals as well as xenophobic propaganda. (The concept was inspired by The Menzingers’ America music video.) The lyrics deal with Millennial frustration, meme culture and climate anxiety.

You can get the album at their Bandcamp. If you want, you can also buy the Hungarian version too.

Follow them on Facebook as well.