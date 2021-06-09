Watch The Rumjacks’ Music Video For “Rhythm of her Name”

The Rumjacks premiered a music video for their track “Rhythm of her Name” the other day. It was one of my favorites off their newest album Hestia, which you can read my review here.



Vocalist Mike Rivkees (who also directed and edited the clip) says:

“Rhythm of Her Name is one of those songs that only can arise out of tragedy. With ghastly undertones in both lyrics and video, the combination of the two has created some of my proudest work as both a songwriter and filmmaker. Being able to intertwine these to tell a full story (without giving away the song’s true meaning), has made this one really shine. “

The band also announced tour dates over in Europe recently too.