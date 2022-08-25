Watch The Slackers Music Video For “Second Best”

The Slackers. Image taken from video.

The Slackers latest album “Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya” off Pirate Press Records is a good one and the band premiered a new music video.



The video is for the song “Second Best” and features some great animation. It was directed and illustrated by Paulo Rocker and animated and edited by Fabricio Timm. You can buy Slackers stuff here.

The band will be touring Europe this fall, and will end things up like with some dates around the US including stops at Sony Hall on December 16th in NYC. Visit their site for more dates.