Watch The Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

We’ve seen the on-set photos and official photo or two, but now we have a 2 minute trailer of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman! He’s been working on this for a bit, filming in my birth town of Suffern, NY and even brought Joe fucking Pesci out of retirement for this one! De Niro, Pesci, Pacino, and loads of other people! Can’t wait for this future Oscar nominated movie!



This is the first time Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci have done a movie together since 1995’s Casino, which I love. Between Goodfellas and that one, it’s tough to pick but both are good in their own ways. This reportedly cost 200 million to make, which 195 of it probably went to Pesci to come out of retirement haha. The budget is probably because of the de-aging technology they had to do for the actors since this is said to take place over a few decades. Pacino is playing Jimmy Hoffa and De Niro is playing Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran. This also stars Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano. This comes out this Fall in select theaters and on Netflix.