Watch The Trailer Of DisneyPlus’ New Series Behind the Attraction

I’m a huge Disney theme parks person and I miss going every year like I did as a kid. Disney+ is launching a new 10 episode series called Behind the Attraction and I’m all in with this one! The Imagineer series that was on Disney+ when it launched was excellent, and this feels like in the same realm. It’s being executive produced by Dwayne Johnson (Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss also producing) so I’m sure Jungle Cruise will be talked about in depth.



What’s great is the first five episodes are streaming July 21st on DisneyPlus. Then after that I’m assuming it’s once a week but I can’t wait to watch this, especially since Loki will be over this week. Give me something to look forward to.