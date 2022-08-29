WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story Trailer Is Here!

Image taken from the trailer

We’ve seen the photos of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic and now we have a trailer for “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” about the King of Parody Music!



I was highly skeptical about this movie but seeing the trailer, it looks like it could be a lot of fun. Like in the same vein as Walk Hard and of course UHF. Guess we’ll find out on November 4th when the movie streams on Roku channel for free. I think I can access that, right?

Is this a parody of music biopics like Walk Hard or will this have some “truthiness” in there. I’m guessing both.

The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Quinta Brunson but I also saw Weird Al, Will Forte, and I’m sure there will be lots of other cameos. The movie was directed by Eric Appel and written by Weird Al and Eric Appel.