Two Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Specials Coming To Netflix on New Year’s Eve!
Comedy News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 22nd, 2017
If you don’t have any parties to go to on New Years Eve, you can always sit on your ass and watch 2 stand-up specials from Dave Chappelle on Netflix! The two specials (“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation”) will be available on December 31st and these are Dave’s third and fourth comedy specials that have come out exclusively to Netflix in 2017. Hopefully more to come in 2018!
“The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” debuted earlier this year.
Equanimity: Emmy® Award-winning comedy titan Dave Chappelle is capping a banner year with a stand-up event packed with scorching new material, self-reflection and tough love. Chappelle holds court in a special homecoming performance filmed in front of a packed house at the historic Warner Theater in Washington D.C. In “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” the comedian hilariously revels in taking on culture and class, politics and the specter of getting old.
The Bird Revelation: Filmed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on November 20, 2017.