Two Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Specials Coming To Netflix on New Year’s Eve!

If you don’t have any parties to go to on New Years Eve, you can always sit on your ass and watch 2 stand-up specials from Dave Chappelle on Netflix! The two specials (“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation”) will be available on December 31st and these are Dave’s third and fourth comedy specials that have come out exclusively to Netflix in 2017. Hopefully more to come in 2018!



“The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” debuted earlier this year.