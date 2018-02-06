Game Of Thrones Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Writing New Star Wars Films!

Space is dark and full of terrors. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been tapped to write & produce a series of new Star Wars films! There is going to be out a lot of Star Wars movies coming out in the near future! I’m sure fans will be 50/50 about it but if these are done right along with Rian Johnson’s new trilogy, I’ll be happy! So I take it they aren’t doing the controversial slavery series anymore?



StarWars.com announced the news this afternoon:

It was announced today that Benioff and Weiss, creators of the smash-hit, Emmy Award-winning television series Game of Thrones, will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm.