James Gunn Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Today in stupid horseshit news: director/writer James Gunn has been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 because of some controversial joke tweets he has done several years ago. He has repeatedly said he regretted tweeting this stuff before. They have resurfaced of course and now Disney has cut ties with him. I’m beyond annoyed and pissed about this because the first two Guardians movies were excellent and some of the best in the Marvel universe. James was supposed to be at SDCC but has now dropped out of that as well. Welcome to our world now, where you can’t joke about anything without someone being offended, no matter how horrific it might be. Oh the shit that would have happened to George Carlin if he was still alive.



Disney’s chairman commented about the firing:

The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.

So you probably knew about this stuff back in 2008-2011 and now decided to act on it when enough “outcry” has happened. Yeah ok. So if you’re a famous actor, director, writer, etc. and you’re outspoken on social media and liberal too, just delete your account because people will find something and get your ass in trouble for it. It almost seems like conservative douchebag groups do these campaigns to get people fired or resigned.

James Gunn responded to the firing:

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.” “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

I’d expect some generic classic rock soundtrack for the third movie now and some safe director to join the movie. Yay? One could only hope all the actors would refuse to work on the new movie if Gunn wasn’t reinstated but doubt that would happen.