Kevin Smith’s Dogma on 4K UHD for the First Time in December

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Kevin Smith’s comedy Dogma celebrates its 25th anniversary with the arrival of the film on 4K UHD for the first time on December 9th. It will have a limited edition Steelbook and a standard 4K UHD. Pre-orders for the exclusive Steelbook are now live at Lionsgate Limited. Read our original review here.



Kevin Smith’s Dogma, presented in immaculate 4K for the first time, focuses on angels Bartleby (Ben Affleck) and Loki (Matt Damon), tossed out of Heaven, exiled to Wisconsin, and pilgrimaging to a cardinal’s (George Carlin) “Buddy Christ” New Jersey church. The crafty angels plan to exploit a divine loophole once they arrive that will facilitate their heavenly return. But their gambit’s success has a downside: the end of God and the universe!

Aiding and bedeviling Bartleby and Loki are Salma Hayek as Serendipity, the stripper muse; Chris Rock as Rufus, the 13th apostle; Alan Rickman as the seraph Metatron; Jay and Silent Bob (Smith, Jason Mewes) as irreverent prophets; and Alanis Morissette as God herself.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

New Special Features include:

• Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith

• Revelations: Making Dogma

• Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman

• Dogma Q&A

• More Sermons from the Mount

• 25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailer

Legacy Special Features include:

• Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

• Technical Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

• Deleted Scenes with Intros

• Outtakes

• Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash Commercial

• Judge Not: In Defense of Dogma (2001 Documentary)

• Original Theatrical Trailer

• Storyboards

• Original PSP Introduction with Kevin Smith

• Showest Sizzle

• Easter Egg: How Jay Thinks Kevin Directs (1:59)

• Easter Egg: How Kevin Directs (2:15)

• My Opinion by Mrs. Harriet Wise (4:14)

• UK Teaser Trailer (:20)

• TV Spot – US (:30)

• TV Spots – 2 UK spots (:23)