Rest In Peace Actor Albert Finney

Academy Award nominated actor Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82. He is known for starring or appearing in Tom Jones, Two for the Road, Scrooge Annie, The Dresser, Miller’s Crossing, Erin Brockovich, The Gathering Storm, Big Fish, The Bourne Ultimatum, Ocean’s 12, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, The Bourne Legacy, and Skyfall. The thing I always remember about Finney was his deep voice but man, he was a good actor. He will be missed!



A statement from a family spokesman said:

“Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. “The family request privacy at this sad time.”

From AP:

Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades after bursting to international fame in 1963 in the title role of “Tom Jones.”

The film gained him the first of five Oscar nominations. Others followed for “Murder on the Orient Express,” ″The Dresser,” ″Under the Volcano” and “Erin Brockovich.”

In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller “Skyfall” and two of the Bourne films.

Displaying the versatility of a virtuoso, Finney portrayed Winston Churchill, Pope John Paul II, a southern American lawyer, an Irish gangster and an 18th-century rogue, among dozens of other roles over the years. There was no “Albert Finney”-type character that he returned to again and again.