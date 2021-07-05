Rest In Peace Director Richard Donner

Film director, producer, some-time comic book writer Richard Donner has passed away at the age of 91. Donner was most know for directing Superman, The Goonies, Scrooged, The Toy, the Lethal Weapon movies, Maverick, Ladyhawke and more. I believe he was even in the process of trying to get another Lethal Weapon off the ground, or was that for The Goonies? He also produced Free Willy, the X-Men movies, and directed/wrote a bunch of TV series from the 50s, 60s to the 90s. According to his wife, producer and his business manager, Lauren Schuler Donner, he passed away today.



The last time I saw him doing any type of press, it was for the Goonies reunion when Josh Gad had everyone doing it for Reunited Apart last year. Watch below.

I loved a lot of the movies he directed and was involved with. I particular loved Goonies obviously, but also Lethal Weapon movies. Maverick was one I would always watch on cable when it was on. The behind the scenes special for Lethal Weapon were great, which he was heavily involved with. Even the movie Timeline, one of his later films was was guilty pleasure of mine. His talents will be missed!

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. – Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

