Rest In Peace Sir Ian Holm

The great actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88. He starred as Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit, Ash in Alien, Napoleon in Time Bandits, Father Vito Cornelius in The Fifth Element, Chef Skinner in Ratatouille and many many more movies and plays. His portrayal of Bilbo brought so much heart to the character. He also played Frodo in the radio broadcast of LOTR. His talents will be greatly missed!



He wasn’t feeling well lately and sent a quick little message to Josh Gad on his amazing Lord of the Rings Reunited Apart episode. I wish he was able to appear on that. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fellow actors.

From The Guardian:

Ian Holm, the versatile actor who played everything from androids to hobbits via Harold Pinter and King Lear, has died in London aged 88, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” they said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.” Holm’s final days were documented in a series of pastel portraits by his wife, Sophie de Stempel.

I’d show scenes from Alien but they make me feel nauseated (well the ones when he’s ‘apart’).