Rest In Peace Stan Lee

Marvel Comics legendary co-creator Stan Lee has passed away at the age of 95. TMZ broke the sad news this afternoon and Lee’s daughter confirmed the news. Stan Lee not only created Marvel Comics and so many comic book characters, he also appeared in just about every Marvel movie. His Deadpool cameo as stripper DJ was still the funniest I think. Thank you Stan for creating such iconic and memorable characters, which will live on forever.



TMZ reported the news:

Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics, has died … Stan’s daughter tells TMZ. We’re told an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told that’s where he died. Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so — he had a bout of pneumonia and vision issues. Stan started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.

Besides collecting X-Men, Spider-Man, and other comic books. This was probably the first time I really knew who Stan Lee was when he narrated this X-Men cartoon special from 1989. I never really read the comics or knew about the people behind the comics so when he said this is Stan Lee from Marvel Comics from this episode, then I knew who he was.