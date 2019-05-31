Sorry people, Robert Pattinson is officially Batman/Bruce Wayne and was confirmed by the studio to Variety. It was rumored that the role was between Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult and director Matt Reeves went with Pattinson. I loved what Reeves’ did with the last 2 movies in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy and I trust his judgment on this.



I’m sure fanboys will be up in arms about it and start stupid petitions, but perhaps wait for the final product or simply just don’t watch? I remember the uproar about Heath Ledger as the Joker and we know how well that turned out for The Dark Knight? I hope they stick with some different villains this time, but I’m sure they will have Catwoman and The Penguin for this upcoming movie in 2021. I wouldn’t mind The Riddler, and make it dark and different than anything we’ve seen before. We’ll see what happens…

From Variety:

Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman. Warner Bros. has closed a deal for the “Twilight” actor to play the Caped Crusader in “The Batman.” Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero tentpole hits theaters on June 25, 2021. Variety first reported on May 16 that Pattinson was in negotiations for the part. The studio confirmed on Friday that Pattinson had signed a deal. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer.

