Rosario Dawson Joins The Mandalorian Season 2

By now, you know the news that Rosario Dawson is joining the second season of the Mandalorian. The character she will be playing will be Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s padawan apprentice who you might have seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. I haven’t seen those animated series so I guess I should huh?



So what does this mean for the Mandalorian? It was nice not really having any Jedi on the show (well besides a certain lovable creature). Episodes of season 1 had various characters, but they didn’t last long on the show. Some popped up at the end of the season, but some were one-off. Hopefully this character isn’t that and appears in a few episodes, which got done filming apparently before the shit in the fan. Dave Filoni is co-creator of the Mandalorian and of co-creator of Ahsoka so it makes sense bring the character to the show. I’m excited either way.

