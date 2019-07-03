Singer Halle Bailey Cast As Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Whiny Internet Reactions Ensues
Movie News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 3rd, 2019
Singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel the mermaid, in the remake of Disney’s Little Mermaid. The movie will be directed by Rob Marshall and I hope he and Disney are prepared for the backlash, which was instant from the racist assholes online. Just check any comments thread on social media about this and you’ll feel disgusted from the reactions from a lot of people….because ya know, mermaids are only white redheads apparently. Melissa McCarthy is in talks to be Ursula, but you don’t see people bitching about her. Gee I wonder why? We’ll see how the movie is. I’m personally just sick of the “live-action” remakes besides The Lion King and just want some original, good movies from Disney.
Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world.
The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner from the beginning.
“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.
Bailey is joining a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula.