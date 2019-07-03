Singer Halle Bailey Cast As Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Whiny Internet Reactions Ensues

Singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel the mermaid, in the remake of Disney’s Little Mermaid. The movie will be directed by Rob Marshall and I hope he and Disney are prepared for the backlash, which was instant from the racist assholes online. Just check any comments thread on social media about this and you’ll feel disgusted from the reactions from a lot of people….because ya know, mermaids are only white redheads apparently. Melissa McCarthy is in talks to be Ursula, but you don’t see people bitching about her. Gee I wonder why? We’ll see how the movie is. I’m personally just sick of the “live-action” remakes besides The Lion King and just want some original, good movies from Disney.



