Taika Waititi & Leslye Headland Officially Announced For Star Wars Film & Disney+ Series

In great May the 4th news, it’s been officially announced that Taika Waititi will co-write and direct a new feature film in the Star Wars universe. Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho) will also co-write the film, who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.



Taika is going to be a busy guy with this, Thor sequel, What We Do in the Shadows series, he’s doing something with Time Bandits and maybe Flash Gordon? At least according to IMDB, so who the hell knows but the guy is a hot item right now and rightfully so.

In another Star Wars news, it’s been confirmed that Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is working on a Disney+ series. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series. Besides this one, The Mandalorian Season 2 will be out later this Fall, plus there’s a Cassian Andor series in the pipeline, as well as an Obi-Wan series.

There were rumors that this new series from Headland would center around a female character. I’d love to have a young Leia series starring Millie Bobby Brown but I’ll all for new characters too. We’ll see what happens but loving all this new Star Wars content coming out.

Starting today, you can watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an 8 part documentary series on the making of the series. Cool stuff!