4th Annual Like Totally Festival Announces Initial Lineup

4th Annual Like Totally Festival will be returning to Huntington State Beach on Saturday May 11th. Fans of 80s and new wave will dig this, well if you live in California or willing to travel there. Public Image Ltd. is headlining, along with Kim Wilde, ABC and others have announced so far. There will be another headliner announced on February 11th.



Lineup so far:

Public Image Ltd. with John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Rise/This is Not A Love Song)

Kim Wilde (1st US Appearance since 1987) (Kids in America/Keep Me Hanging On)

Martin Fry & ABC (Look of Love/Poison Arrow)

The Romantics (Talking in Your Sleep/What I Like About You)

B-Movie (Nowhere Girl)

Animotion (Obsession)

Greg Kihn Band

All Star Jam with The Reflexx feat.

Richard Page from Mr. Mister (Broken Wings/Kyrie),

Nick Richards from Boys Don’t Cry (I Wanna Be A Cowboy)

KROQ DJs

Richard Blade

Jed the Fish

Freddy Snakeskin

Rockin’ Fig

Jimmy Alvarez.

You can buy tickets here.