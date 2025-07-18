Alkaline Trio Drop New Single “Oblivion,” Team Up with Travis Barker in the Studio

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Alkaline Trio are back with a new single “Oblivion,” the first of three freshly recorded tracks with Travis Barker producing. The song also marks the first studio release featuring drummer Atom Willard, joining longtime members Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano.



Travis Barker said of the sessions:

“Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat. Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could’ve kept going forever. Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded. Excited for what’s ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made.”

Trio founder Skiba said of the sessions:

“I don’t think I’ve ever had such a great time in the studio. We’d wanted to get into the studio with Atom as soon as he’d joined the band and we finally found the time to do it. The idea to work with Travis came to me after guesting on a project he was producing at his studio. I was blown away by how natural and amazing Travis is in the role of a producer and by the beauty and serenity of his studio. We had initially gone in thinking we would do a cover we’d been playing with, to take the pressure off of our first recording with Atom but ended up with three new songs. I already knew how great Travis is in the studio (from my time with Blink), beyond his great drumming and unique and out-of-the-box songwriting abilities. His vision and talent is the perfect fit for us. I am a drummer at heart so having Atom and Travis working in tandem as drummers and songwriters was absolute heaven for me. Working with two of my favorite drummers was surreal and dreamlike, never mind two of my favorite people in the world. I told Travis that it really feels like he is our fourth member on this.”

Andriano added:

“We went into the studio thinking we’d record one new song and maybe a cover as well, ended up tracking THREE new Alkaline Trio originals! Matt’s been on fire lately, between him having so many good ideas and Travis being so easy and cool to work with we could’ve stayed in there forever. It’s always exciting when working with a producer for the first time, but Travis really blew us all away. He had so many cool and thoughtful ideas for all aspects of the tunes, from structure and writing suggestions to mix ideas… it was awesome. I have a feeling we might just do this again!”

The punchy new track is now streaming everywhere and will also be available as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl with a demo version of the song on the B-side—exclusive to the physical release. The band also dropped a music video for “Oblivion,” directed by Mark Eaton.

Catch Alkaline Trio on the road this summer opening for Blink-182, along with a few headline dates of their own. More info at AlkalineTrio.com.