Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival Announces Lineup

Sea.Hear.Now Festival is coming to Asbury Park this September; 29th-30th of September to be exact. The lineup is an eclectic one but should bring out a bunch of people to Stone Pony Summer Stage. Jack Johnson, Incubus, Social Distortion, Blondie, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Brandi Carlile, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers are some of the names playing the 2 day festival. Oh yeah, there will be a bunch of surfers there too.



2 day tickets go on sale this morning at 10am!

The lineup:

Jack Johnson

Incubus

Social Distortion

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Brandi Carlile

Milky Chance

BLONDIE

Kaleo

The Front Bottoms

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Highly Suspect

SOJA

The Menzingers

Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band

G. Love & Special Sauce

Deer Tick

Twin Peaks

Rayland Baxter

Nicole Atkins

Carl Broemel

Jesse Malin

The Parlor Mob

The Battery Electric

Tangiers Blues Band

Deal Casino