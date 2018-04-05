Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival Announces Lineup
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 5th, 2018
Sea.Hear.Now Festival is coming to Asbury Park this September; 29th-30th of September to be exact. The lineup is an eclectic one but should bring out a bunch of people to Stone Pony Summer Stage. Jack Johnson, Incubus, Social Distortion, Blondie, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Brandi Carlile, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers are some of the names playing the 2 day festival. Oh yeah, there will be a bunch of surfers there too.
2 day tickets go on sale this morning at 10am!
The lineup:
Jack Johnson
Incubus
Social Distortion
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Brandi Carlile
Milky Chance
BLONDIE
Kaleo
The Front Bottoms
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Highly Suspect
SOJA
The Menzingers
Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band
G. Love & Special Sauce
Deer Tick
Twin Peaks
Rayland Baxter
Nicole Atkins
Carl Broemel
Jesse Malin
The Parlor Mob
The Battery Electric
Tangiers Blues Band
Deal Casino