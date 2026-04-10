Asian Man Records Celebrates 30 Years with 4 Shows at Bottom of the Hill

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Asian Man Records celebrates 30 years of DIY with the Asian Man Records 30th Anniversary Celebration, a four-day run of shows taking place September 2-5, 2026 at San Francisco’s legendary Bottom of the Hill. The lineup is still To be Announced so that’s something to look forward to! There’s also the forthcoming release of a new book by Mike Huguenor, Elvis is Dead, I’m Still Alive, chronicling the label’s history and impact. Can’t wait to read that one!



Founded in 1996 by Mike Park, Asian Man Records has spent three decades championing fiercely independent artists while staying true to its DIY roots. Still run out of Park’s family garage in San Jose – sometimes including help from his mom – the label has remained intentionally small, prioritizing community, ethics, and accessibility over growth for its own sake.

Built on a philosophy of “music over profit,” Asian Man Records has long emphasized affordable releases and direct support of artists. That approach has fostered a deeply loyal community while launching and supporting artists including Alkaline Trio, Joyce Manor, AJJ, Bomb the Music Industry!, Lemuria, Lawrence Arms and many more.

The AMR 30th Anniversary Celebration is intentionally designed as an intimate, community-focused gathering, bringing together generations of artists, fans, and collaborators who have been part of the label’s extended family. The event will take place at Bottom of the Hill, a cornerstone of San Francisco’s independent music scene since 1991. With the venue set to close at the end of 2026 after a 35-year run, the AMR 30th Anniversary Celebration will also stand as part of Bottom of the Hill’s final chapter, making the weekend a meaningful convergence of two enduring pillars of independent music culture.

Additional details and full band lineups will be announced soon. For more information, follow Asian Man Records on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Tickets are on sale now:

4-Day Pass: http://www.bottomofthehill.com/stubmatic/event20260902030405.html

Wed 9/2: http://www.bottomofthehill.com/stubmatic/event20260902.html

Thu 9/3: http://www.bottomofthehill.com/stubmatic/event20260903.html

Fri 9/4: http://www.bottomofthehill.com/stubmatic/event20260904.html

Sat 9/5: http://www.bottomofthehill.com/stubmatic/event20260905.html

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