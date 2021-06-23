Authority Zero Announce “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” North American Tour
Music News | Jun 23rd, 2021
Authority Zero have just announced dates for their Ollie Ollie Oxen Free North American Tour, which kicks off this Fall. The tour begins on October 29 in Yuma, AZ, and runs through February 5th. The band will be out in support of their 8th studio LP, the recently released Ollie Ollie Oxen Free. No tour dates in the Northeast (just yet) but the band are playing a lot of Western and Southern states at least. Their new album is pretty awesome so check that out and see them live too!
The 13-track album was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei (HEY-SMITH).
Frontman Jason Devore says:
“Words cannot describe the excitement we all collectively feel as a group to get back on the road and stage to perform. It’s not only for the fans but for us as a collective. We all need this. It’s a release most all of us haven’t had in quite some time and are looking so forward to getting back out and making some noise with our new album push. It will be our first time on tour since February of 2021 when the pandemic started to arise. The time has come and let’s get rad.”
Tour Dates
OCT 29 – Yuma, AZ @ Red Moon Ale House
OCT 30 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North
NOV 05 Anchorage, AK @ Koots
NOV 07 – Silverado, CA @ Punk in the Park
DEC 03 – Las Vegas @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
DEC 04 – Salt Lake City @ Soundwell
DEC 05 – Boise, ID @ Shredder
DEC 07 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon Funhouse
DEC 08 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
DEC 09 – Folsom, CA @ Folsom Hotel Saloon
DEC 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
DEC 11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
DEC 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
DEC 13 – San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew
DEC 14 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew
DEC 15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s
DEC 16 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
DEC 17 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
DEC 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
JAN 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
JAN 22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
JAN 23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
JAN 25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
JAN 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
JAN 27 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
JAN 28 – Staurt, FL @ Terra Fermata
JAN 29 – Melbourne, FL @ Debauchery
JAN 30 – Deland, FL @ Café Da Vinci
FEB 02 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
FEB 03 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
FEB 04 – Austin, TX @ Kick Butt Coffee
FEB 05 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse