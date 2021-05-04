Backyard Superheroes Celebrate Pride Month With New Single and Merch With Proceeds Going To Charity

This past weekend Backyard Superheroes released a new single “Music In My Head” as well as a new design for tye-dye shirts and tank tops in celebration of Pride Month. For the entire month of May, all proceeds from the purchase of their new single on Bandcamp and from preorders of their new shirts will go to the Asbury Park LGBTQ Health Center.



With the worst of humanity and society noticeably visible over the past year, it’s great to see music being used as a weapon against the dregs of society especially coming from the ska scene and from one of the best ska bands out there today. Keep fighting the good fight!

You can purchase “Music In My Head” HERE and can preorder the exclusive tees and tanks HERE.

If you would like to donate directly to Asbury LGBTQ Center for Health and Wellness, please go to their website at https://www.prnvnacj.org/vnacj-lgbtq-health-center/

Check out the video for “Music In My Head”: