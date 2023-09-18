Bad Nerves Starts North American Tour with Royal Blood Tonight

Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

UK rock and roll band Bad Nerves are about to embark on a US tour tonight with Royal Bloods in St Louis at the Fillmore. They just released their punky single “USA,” mastered at the famous Abbey Road Studios. The single release of “USA” also comes ahead of them joining The Darkness across their sold-out UK tour in December. They will be in NY area on October 2nd at Brooklyn Steel and Webster Hall the next night on October 3rd.



Dubbed the “crowned Princes of power pop” by BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P. Carter, Bad Nerves are setting a new standard for adrenaline-fuelled pop-rock music. The band have also been hand-picked by Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day for his Oakland Coffee playlist and were labelled by Stone Gossard from Pearl Jam as one of his recent favorite bands.

Bad Nerves North American Tour Dates (w/Royal Blood):

Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sep 23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Sep 27 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sep 29 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Sep 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Oct 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Oct 3 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

