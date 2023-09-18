Bad Nerves Starts North American Tour with Royal Blood Tonight
Music News | Sep 18th, 2023
UK rock and roll band Bad Nerves are about to embark on a US tour tonight with Royal Bloods in St Louis at the Fillmore. They just released their punky single “USA,” mastered at the famous Abbey Road Studios. The single release of “USA” also comes ahead of them joining The Darkness across their sold-out UK tour in December. They will be in NY area on October 2nd at Brooklyn Steel and Webster Hall the next night on October 3rd.
Dubbed the “crowned Princes of power pop” by BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P. Carter, Bad Nerves are setting a new standard for adrenaline-fuelled pop-rock music. The band have also been hand-picked by Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day for his Oakland Coffee playlist and were labelled by Stone Gossard from Pearl Jam as one of his recent favorite bands.
Bad Nerves North American Tour Dates (w/Royal Blood):
Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sep 19 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sep 23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sep 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Sep 27 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sep 29 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Sep 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Oct 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Oct 3 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
