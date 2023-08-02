Bad Religion Announce US Fall Tour Dates
Music News | Aug 2nd, 2023
Bad Religion has announced tour dates for the Fall that will start in Ventura, CA on September 27th at Majestic Ventura Theatre and end at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 29th. they will also be playing in Huntington, Albany, New Haven, and Baltimore.
PRE-SALE will begin at noon local time TODAY (August 2nd) and end at 10 pm local time TONIGHT!
Pre-sale code is ORCA
General on-sale is Thursday, August 3rd at 10 AM local time.
9/27 Ventura, CA
majestic ventura theatre
9/28 Riverside, CA
riverside muni. auditorium
9/29 San Diego, CA
the observatory north park
10/2 Eugene, OR
mcdonald theatre
10/3 Garden City, ID
revolution concert house
10/4 Tacoma, WA
temple theatre
10/6 Reno, NV
virginia street brew house
10/7 Oakland, CA
fox theatre
10/8 Chico, CA
senator theatre
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT
the union
10/12 Denver, CO
the mission ballroom
10/13 La Vista, NE
the astro – indoor theatre
10/14 Chesterfield, MO
the factory
10/16 Minneapolis, MN
uptown
10/20 Columbus, OH
the bluestone
10/21 Cleveland, OH
masonic live
10/22 Grand Rapids, MI
GLC live at 20 monroe
10/24 Huntington, NY
the paramount
10/25 Albany, NY
empire live
10/27 New Haven, CT
college street music hall
10/28 Baltimore, MD
baltimore soundstage
10/29 Sayerville, NJ
starland ballroom