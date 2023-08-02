Bad Religion Announce US Fall Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Bad Religion has announced tour dates for the Fall that will start in Ventura, CA on September 27th at Majestic Ventura Theatre and end at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 29th. they will also be playing in Huntington, Albany, New Haven, and Baltimore.



PRE-SALE will begin at noon local time TODAY (August 2nd) and end at 10 pm local time TONIGHT!

Pre-sale code is ORCA

General on-sale is Thursday, August 3rd at 10 AM local time.

9/27 Ventura, CA

majestic ventura theatre

9/28 Riverside, CA

riverside muni. auditorium

9/29 San Diego, CA

the observatory north park

10/2 Eugene, OR

mcdonald theatre

10/3 Garden City, ID

revolution concert house

10/4 Tacoma, WA

temple theatre

10/6 Reno, NV

virginia street brew house

10/7 Oakland, CA

fox theatre

10/8 Chico, CA

senator theatre

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT

the union

10/12 Denver, CO

the mission ballroom

10/13 La Vista, NE

the astro – indoor theatre

10/14 Chesterfield, MO

the factory

10/16 Minneapolis, MN

uptown

10/20 Columbus, OH

the bluestone

10/21 Cleveland, OH

masonic live

10/22 Grand Rapids, MI

GLC live at 20 monroe

10/24 Huntington, NY

the paramount

10/25 Albany, NY

empire live

10/27 New Haven, CT

college street music hall

10/28 Baltimore, MD

baltimore soundstage

10/29 Sayerville, NJ

starland ballroom