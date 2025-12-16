Bad Suns Announce 2026 Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Bad Suns are taking their new record Accelerator on the road for a headlining tour in 2026. The US dates kick off in Colorado on March 27th before embarking on 24 epic nights across the US.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 19th at 10am local time while presale starts on Wednesday, December 17th at BadSuns.com.

Before their US dates, Bad Suns will also be touring abroad in Europe and the UK, giving international fans a chance to experience Accelerator live for the first time. Find the full list of dates below:

UK/EU Dates

Feb 28 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

March 2 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

March 4 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

March 5 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

March 7 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

March 8 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka

March 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

March 12 – Prague, Czechia @ Cafe V Lese

March 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

March 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

BAD SUNS NORTH AMERICAN DATES

March 27 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

March 28 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

March 30 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO

March 31 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

April 2 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

April 3 – Elevation at the Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

April 4 – Hi-Fi Indianapolis – Indianapolis, IN

April 5 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

April 7 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT

April 8 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

April 10 – The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

April 11 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

April 12 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

April 14 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

April 15 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

April 17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

April 18 – House of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL

April 19 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

April 21 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR

April 22 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

April 24 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

April 25 – Brewster Street Ice House – Corpus Christi, TX

April 28 – El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

April 29 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ