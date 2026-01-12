Band of Horses Celebrating 20 Years of Everything All The Time

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Band of Horses are celebrating 20 years of their album Everything All The Time and will be hitting the road in the Spring to play some dates in support of that. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.



Besides the tour, the band will release a deluxe version of the album on vinyl, which includes a never-released song from the original recording sessions. The digital version of the album comes out on March 20. You can pre-order here.

Tour Dates:

Mar 19, 2026

The Vera Project

Seattle, WA

Mar 21, 2026

The Showbox

Seattle, WA

Mar 22, 2026

The Showbox

Seattle, WA

Apr 9, 2026

State Theatre

Portland, ME

Apr 10, 2026

The Cabot

Beverly, MA

Apr 12, 2026

The Paramount

Huntington, NY

Apr 14, 2026

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

Apr 15, 2026

The Wellmont Theater

Montclair, NJ

Apr 16, 2026

The Capitol Theatre

Port Chester, NY

Apr 18, 2026

Nevermore Hall

Baltimore, MD

Apr 19, 2026

Electric City

Buffalo, NY

Apr 21, 2026

Roxian Theatre

Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 22, 2026

The Fillmore

Detroit, MI

Apr 24, 2026

Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Cleveland, OH

Apr 25, 2026

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Shipshewana, IN

Apr 27, 2026

The Sylvee

Madison, WI

Apr 29, 2026

The Fillmore Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN

May 1, 2026

Uptown Theater

Kansas City, MO

May 2, 2026

Rose Park

Columbia, MO