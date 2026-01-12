Band of Horses Celebrating 20 Years of Everything All The Time
Music News | Jan 12th, 2026
Band of Horses are celebrating 20 years of their album Everything All The Time and will be hitting the road in the Spring to play some dates in support of that. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.
Besides the tour, the band will release a deluxe version of the album on vinyl, which includes a never-released song from the original recording sessions. The digital version of the album comes out on March 20. You can pre-order here.
Tour Dates:
Mar 19, 2026
The Vera Project
Seattle, WA
Mar 21, 2026
The Showbox
Seattle, WA
Mar 22, 2026
The Showbox
Seattle, WA
Apr 9, 2026
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Apr 10, 2026
The Cabot
Beverly, MA
Apr 12, 2026
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Apr 14, 2026
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15, 2026
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Apr 16, 2026
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Apr 18, 2026
Nevermore Hall
Baltimore, MD
Apr 19, 2026
Electric City
Buffalo, NY
Apr 21, 2026
Roxian Theatre
Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 22, 2026
The Fillmore
Detroit, MI
Apr 24, 2026
Agora Theatre and Ballroom
Cleveland, OH
Apr 25, 2026
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Shipshewana, IN
Apr 27, 2026
The Sylvee
Madison, WI
Apr 29, 2026
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
May 1, 2026
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
May 2, 2026
Rose Park
Columbia, MO