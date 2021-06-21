Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing Announce Tour Dates

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing have announced tour dates for the Fall. The previously announced tour will kick off in Cleveland at Beachland Ballroom on October 4th. if you previously purchased tickets for the BF/WN 2020 tour, they are valid for these new dates. The tour will stop at Brooklyn Steel on November 1st.



Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Tour Dates:

10/4 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/5 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

10/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/7 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/8 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

10/9 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s Oasis

10/10 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

10/13 – Dallas, TX – GMBG

10/14 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

10/15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10/16 – Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

10/18 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

10/20 – Miami, Fl – The Ground

10/21 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theatre

10/22 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

10/23 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater

10/25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/26 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/30 – Boston, MA – Royale

11/1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/11 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

11/12 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

11/13 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

11/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

11/16 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

11/18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11/19 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater