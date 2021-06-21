Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing Announce Tour Dates
Music News | Jun 21st, 2021
Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing have announced tour dates for the Fall. The previously announced tour will kick off in Cleveland at Beachland Ballroom on October 4th. if you previously purchased tickets for the BF/WN 2020 tour, they are valid for these new dates. The tour will stop at Brooklyn Steel on November 1st.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
Tour Dates:
10/4 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/5 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
10/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/7 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/8 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/9 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s Oasis
10/10 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
10/13 – Dallas, TX – GMBG
10/14 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
10/15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
10/16 – Houston, TX – Satellite Bar
10/18 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
10/20 – Miami, Fl – The Ground
10/21 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theatre
10/22 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive
10/23 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater
10/25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/26 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
10/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/30 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/11 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
11/12 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
11/13 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
11/15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
11/16 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
11/18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
11/19 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater