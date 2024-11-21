Bear McCreary Announces First European Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Award-winning composer Bear McCreary is taking a page out of Danny Elfman’s and Hans Zimmer’s book and doing his first tour starting in Europe in the Spring. He has been known for God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead, as well as many other scores for movie and TV series. McCreary will be playing selections from his iconic scores along with music from his new album The Singularity during the Themes & Variations tour. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 22, at 10 a.m. CET. I’m hoping this tour comes to the US!



Says McCreary:

“After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004’s Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road! I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favorite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let’s go!”

The European dates begin April 18, 2025, in London, with shows planned in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Holland, and three shows in France, including two appearances at the Echos & Merveilles Festival in Bruguières, one featuring Bear and his band and another with the Neko Light Orchestra. US dates will soon follow. On sale tomorrow:

APRIL 2025

18 – London, UK – indigo at The O2

21 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

22 – Prague, CZ – Roxy

23 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

25 – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

26 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

28 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

29 – Paris, FR – Trianon

30 – Bruguières, FR – Le Bascala, Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary & band)

MAY 2025

4 – Bruguières, FR – Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary with the Neko Light Orchestra)

For more information, please go to https://bearmccreary.com.

In other news, for the third year in a row McCreary has nabbed a Grammy nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category for his work on God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla.