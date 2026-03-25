Big D and the Kids Table Releasing New Album on Side One Dummy in June

Big D and the Kids Table are back with their first new album in five years, The Good Ole American Saturday Night, dropping June 12th via Side One Dummy. The band reunites with Joe Gittleman and Matt Appleton on production.



This comes after frontman David Mcwane needed help with his cancer battle and announced a GoFundMe. The ska community always shows up to support one of their own so those donations are currently paused.

They’ve also dropped the first single, “Whiplash,” along with a new video.

Stream “Whiplash” /Pre-Order here The Good Ole American Saturday Night here.

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