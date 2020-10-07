Billie Joe Armstrong Releasing Quarantine Covers Album “No Fun Mondays”

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has been releasing some quarantine covers lately on YouTube and now he’s going to be releasing an album of the covers called No Fun Mondays. It will be out on vinyl, CD, and digital on November 27 via Warner Records. You can pre-order here.



No Fun Mondays sees Armstrong putting his signature melodic-punk spin on the songs that have formed the soundtrack to his life, including classics by John Lennon, Billy Bragg, and Johnny Thunders. In the run-up to No Fun Mondays’ official release, a different track from the album will be made available on streaming services every week. Additionally, limited baby blue colored vinyl will be available at U.S. independent music retailers.

The No Fun Mondays series launched in March on Green Day’s YouTube channel. Like many musicians, Armstrong expected to spend much of this year on the road, touring in support of Green Day’s chart-topping February album, Father of All… However, once the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to put those plans on pause, Armstrong got busy with a different kind of work. “While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” he says. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

Kicking things off with his perfectly on-trend cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ golden oldie, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Armstrong treated fans to a new home-recorded cover song each Monday, accompanied by a DIY video. Beyond paying respects to his punk-rock forefathers (The Avengers’ “Corpus Christi,” Dead Boy Stiv Bators’ “Not That Way Anymore”) and working-class heroes (John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” Billy Bragg’s “A New England”), Armstrong also indulged his love of sugary pop through reverent versions of The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and the Beatlesque theme to Tom Hanks’ 1995 film That Thing You Do! The latter was performed in tribute to the song’s writer, Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from COVID-19 complications in April.

While the project’s inspiration was solemn at times, these songs are here to uplift. Home-recorded though it may be, No Fun Mondays is as revved-up as any of Green Day’s arena-ready anthems, a masterclass in punky power-pop from a true connoisseur of the form.

Green Day will embark on a nearly sold-out global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer next summer. The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson kicks off June 9th in Vienna, Austria and will visit cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America. Additionally, Green Day will perform a series of solo shows. Click here for all dates.

NO FUN MONDAYS tracklisting

SIDE A

I Think We’re Alone Now

War Stories

Manic Monday

Corpus Christi

That Thing You Do!

Amico

You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory

SIDE B

Kids in America

Not That Way Anymore

That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

Gimme Some Truth

Whole Wide World

Police On My Back

A New England