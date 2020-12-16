Bite Me Bambi Released Their New EP ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ Yesterday

California ska band Bite Me Bambi released their excellent new EP yesterday. The EP is called Hurry Up and Wait, and was digitally released. One of the best ska releases this year I think! You can also stream it now on all those platforms too. The EP contains a collection of the singles the band has released in 2020, plus an exclusive bonus track titled “This Love is Dead.”



The band said:

“This collection of songs represents the origin of Bite Me Bambi. Essentially they were the first initial songs Tahlena and Brian wrote before and while the band was forming. We feel that this collection is a good representation of where the band was in 2019-2020 and as always we are happy to put them out so the fans can have all the singles in one EP.”

You can buy the album on iTunes or is it Apple Music? Not sure if Bite Me Bambi has a bandcamp page but perhaps they should if people don’t want to get this on Apple Music. You can also purchase this on Amazon as well.

A Limited Edition Vinyl release of the EP will be coming in early 2021!

You can watch the video for the new track “This Love is Dead” (aka a “Ska and Order Special Bambi’s Unit” episode).

Bite Me Bambi mentioned the music video as well:

“For those who don’t know, Bite Me Bambi is way into true crime. We touched on a Law & Order spoof -“Ska & Order ” during our last video Carried Away and since the new single “This Love is Dead” has a murder/crime theme we decided to revive it. Which of the suspects committed the murder? You will have to watch and find out!

In order to interact with the global Bite Me Bambi community, the band has a weekly show on Twitch where they play songs and chat live with fans. You can view the show for free with a Twitch account. There is subscription option as well at $3.99 per month which goes to support the band’s content and will unlock exclusive subscriber merch and content. https://www.twitch.tv/bitemebambi