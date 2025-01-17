Bite Me Bambi To Release New Album “Eat This” on February 14th

Image used with permission for review/news purposes.

Ska band Bite Me Bambi announced they will be releasing their highly anticipated album, ‘Eat Thi’s, on February 14th. ‘Eat This’ was produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise) and you can pre-save it here.



About Eat This Tahlena says:

“We are taking off the gloves of what we think other people want and just be who we are and who we want to be without trying to fit in a pre-packaged box of musical expectations.” Mike adds, “It’s been a creative journey, and we feel like we finally hit the sweet spot that reflects Bite Me Bambi for us and our audience, the old school and potential future fans.” “For the first time, I feel like we aren’t editing ourselves. We’re making the music we want to make and sharing the message we want to share.”

Mike added:

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and I think the band is in a space where we are in the right place at the right time, the community we have created is pretty amazing, and we want to keep doing this as long as we can.”

They have been teasing some songs for a few months now with singles like “Girls of Summer, “Bad Boyfriend,” “Do The Damned” and “Girls Like You.”



Tracklisting:

1. Too Many People

2. Bad Boyfriend

3. Girls Like You

4. Gaslighter’s Anthem

5. Want you Bad

6. Do The Damned

7. Like That

8. Girls of Summer