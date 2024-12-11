Boardwalk Rock Premieres in Ocean City, MD on May 17-18 2025
Music News | Dec 11th, 2024
A New Music Festival Premieres in Ocean City, MD on May 17th and 18th and it’s called Boardwalk Rock. It’s the same people that have put on the successful Oceans Calling and Country Calling Festivals and you have headliners like Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback, Shinedown and one of my all-time favorites Alice Cooper!
I hope I’ll be able to attend this because I have never seen any of these bands before but I particularly want to see Alice Cooper and Def Leppard.
Presale begins Friday, 12/13 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets. Sign up now for a presale passcode: boardwalkrockfest.com. A general on-sale will follow on 12/13 at 11am ET if tickets remain.
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Def Leppard
Mötley Crüe
Halestorm
Bush
Chevelle
Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm)
The Struts
Extreme
Everclear
Puddle of Mudd
Trapt
Kat Von D
Royale Lynn
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Nickelback
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Alice Cooper
3 Doors Down
Bret Michaels
Candlebox
Night Ranger
Crossfade
Dorothy
Black Stone Cherry
Fuel
Saliva
Tim Montana