Boardwalk Rock Premieres in Ocean City, MD on May 17-18 2025

A New Music Festival Premieres in Ocean City, MD on May 17th and 18th and it’s called Boardwalk Rock. It’s the same people that have put on the successful Oceans Calling and Country Calling Festivals and you have headliners like Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback, Shinedown and one of my all-time favorites Alice Cooper!



I hope I’ll be able to attend this because I have never seen any of these bands before but I particularly want to see Alice Cooper and Def Leppard.

Presale begins Friday, 12/13 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets. Sign up now for a presale passcode: boardwalkrockfest.com. A general on-sale will follow on 12/13 at 11am ET if tickets remain.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Def Leppard

Mötley Crüe

Halestorm

Bush

Chevelle

Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm)

The Struts

Extreme

Everclear

Puddle of Mudd

Trapt

Kat Von D

Royale Lynn

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Nickelback

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Alice Cooper

3 Doors Down

Bret Michaels

Candlebox

Night Ranger

Crossfade

Dorothy

Black Stone Cherry

Fuel

Saliva

Tim Montana