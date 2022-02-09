Bren Holmes Releasing Acoustic Version Of His Solo Debut Album

Photo by Paul Carr

Bren Holmes, formerly the bassist of Celtic rock band Young Dubliners, released an excellent debut solo album, Everything You Never Wanted, last year that showed off Bren’s Americana, country, folksy side. There was some Irish stuff in there too, don’t worry. Now he’s releasing an acoustic version of the album, because why not?



The acoustic album will be released independently on March 29, 2022 via Bren Holmes Productions. The music is stripped down and accompanied only by his Everything You Never Wanted co-producer Bryan Dobbs on mandolin. To give you a sample, you can listen to the acoustic cover version of “SOS” below.

Bren talked about the acoustic album:

“I’ve been playing acoustic versions of these songs for some time now. I have a strong connection to them, so it only seemed natural to record the acoustic versions that people have been hearing.” “While I love how these songs sound with a whole band, there is also something exciting and intimate performing them with just my guitar and Bryan’s mandolin.”

Bren is playing 2 shows soon-ish:

Friday, March 25 — Liberate Yourself (Los Angeles, CA)

Saturday, April 16 — McCabe’s (Los Angeles, CA) w/Dead Rock West