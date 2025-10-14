Brian Baker Announces November Events for His Upcoming Book “The Road”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Punk rock guitarist Brian Baker of Bad Religion, Minor Threat, Dag Nasty will release his first photography book, The Road. It will be released on November 4th via Akashic Books. The collection features images taken over years of touring the world—capturing life both on and off the stage.



The press release on the photography book is as follows:

The Road is an illuminating selection of photographs spanning iconic punk rock guitarist Brian Baker’s many years of global touring with Bad Religion, Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, and other bands. The images are intelligent and arresting, reflecting time spent both inside and outside the bubble of backstages and tour buses. While touring is easily glamorized, all traveling musicians know that twenty-two hours of every day lack the lights, glitter, and other rock-and-roll trappings. For Baker, some of that time is spent photographing what interests him most in his surroundings. As revealed in The Road, his fascinations range from bizarre highway signage; to unsettling figurines, mannequins, and statuettes; to religious iconography that carries extra weight when one considers the ethos of a band called Bad Religion; to steaming cups of espresso and classic diner meals; to guitars, guitars, and more guitars; and so much more. The Road is designed in collaboration with award-winning photographer and curator Jennifer Sakai. Music lovers across the globe will revel in a Brian Baker’s–eye view of the landscapes he inhabits, and gain insight into the sometimes disquieting and always beautiful imagery that seizes his attention and engages his obsessions.

He has 2 events to promote the book including my own neighborhood in Ridgewood, NJ at Bookends (How does this place continue to book huge guests?).

November 3 – Ridgewood, NJ, 6 pm

November 15 – Asbury Park, NJ, 5 pm, w/ Tim DeMarco

Buy the book here and get it signed too!