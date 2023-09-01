Brooklyn Ska Band Be Decent Release their Debut EP ‘Having a Laugh’

Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

Brooklyn ska band Be Decent have released their debut EP called Having A Laugh. The band features Jimmy Doyle, formerly of such celebrated ska bands as The Fad and The Forthrights, bassist Kenneth Partridge, author of the 2021 book Hell of a Hat: The Rise of ’90s Ska and Swing (my photos appear in Ken’s book!); and drummer Geoff Bickford, whose career in ska dates all the way back to the popular ’90s-era Connecticut group Jimmie Scooter. The EP also features keyboard and trombone from Sean McCabe (Arrogant Sons of Bitches, Bomb the Music Industry!, Rocky Sullivan, PsyD) and saxophone from Matt Mason (The Pietasters, Bad Manners, The Fad).



You can purchase the album on Bandcamp and stream it on those platforms.

The band will be playing in the area soon:

9/8: Otto’s Shrunken Head (New York, NY) w/ Buford O’Sullivan, The Pandemics

9/30: The Beeracks (East Haven, CT) Skatoberfest w/ The Agonizers, The New Limits, Llama Tsunami, and more