Buck-O-Nine Return With New Album ‘Cut Out The Noise’

Buck-O-Nine are back with their first studio album in five years! The new record is out May 16th and features all-original tracks and kicks off with the band’s punchy new single “Razorface,” out now.



You can hear the new tune on streaming platforms here.

Frontman Jon Pebsworth had a lot to pour into this one, both emotionally and physically:

“I really dragged the lake of my soul to find the feelings I was having and putting them into words. This one really got deep. We had some internal struggles, we had some technical problems, we were in a pandemic, we watched and felt social and political problems unfold and we struggled with our own identity as a band. And, in my case, my own internal struggles. I was in and out of depression, I had a massive heart attack that almost took my life and I moved back to San Diego after working in LA for close to 20 years. These songs are about all those experiences.”

It is close to 35 years since Buck-O-Nine emerged from San Diego to spearhead the ska punk hybrid that exploded across the western world in the early-mid 1990s. The band’s own contributions to that movement included the best-selling album Twenty Eight Teeth (1997) and the attendant hit single “My Town.”

Back then, however, the band worked according to the grinding wheels of the period industry.

Jon continues:

“There is a freedom I feel like we have from not having the pressure of being a full-time band. There are no rules, no timelines, no real expectations from anyone that allows us to just do whatever feels good.”

Pre-order the album now:

CD/VINYL: https://cleorecs.com/search?q=buck-o-nine+cut+out+the+noise

DIGITAL: https://orcd.co/buckonine_cutoutthenoise.