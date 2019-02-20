Bumpin Uglies Releasing New EP ‘Buzz’ On March 22nd

Bumpin Uglies have announced that they will be releasing a new studio EP called Buzz. The EP, in conjunction with Ineffable Music Group’s label arm Ineffable Records, will be available on all digital outlets on March 22nd. The new album was produced by Ballyhoo!’s Howi Spangler. The band will be touring all over the place this Spring and Summer so check out the dates below…



Bumpin Uglies are fresh off the success of their 2018 album Beast From The East, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard reggae chart and won Reggae 360’s annual “Album of the Year” contest. Buzz Magazine raved that the album was “a carefully crafted punk-reggae gem,” and The Pier said the “album has something for everyone, from hip-hop to harder rock, with stripped-down ballads in between.”

Like their previous effort, Buzz will be produced by Howi Spangler, frontman of Ballyhoo!, with features on the record including other friends from the east coast reggae scene like Tropidelic.

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Bumpin Uglies have been playing lyrically-driven ska punk reggae for a decade now. Their invite-only facebook fan group, Uglies Nation, is one of the largest and most active in the nation with over 7,000 active and passionate members.

Regarding the EP’s release, frontman and songwriter Brandon Hardesty can’t wait for the fans to hear what they’ve put together: “We experimented with some new sounds and styles with these tunes and we’re stoked to get them out into the world! This is undeniably our biggest sound to date, and we can’t wait for Uglies Nation to sink their teeth into it.